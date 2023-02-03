meriden

State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Meriden

connecticut state police generic

Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden Friday morning.

State police said there was a crash on I-691 East, between exits 7 and 8 in Meriden, at 9:47 a.m. and one of the vehicle was reported to be a state police vehicle.

No injuries are reported.

The left and center lanes were shut down for the investigation but have since reopened.

This article tagged under:

