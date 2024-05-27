State Police warn of ‘100 deadly days of summer' following Memorial Day weekend

It's been a relatively safe Memorial Day on the roads so far and state police are reporting no traffic-related deaths this holiday weekend. But warnings from state police are being prompted as we enter what is known as the “100 deadly days of summer.”

It’s a stretch from Memorial Day to Labor Day where police say traffic accidents and deaths historically rise.

“Spent three nights in Rhode Island and headed back today,” Matt Jovanis said as he headed back to New Jersey to finish the holiday weekend.

“Coming this way, it was fine until there was an accident in New Haven and some guy blocked traffic to film it as it was going by, not great,” he said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State Police are reporting that of the hundreds of accidents across the state, none so far have been fatal.

“We are very, very thankful there have been no fatal accidents so far,” said Daniel Hill, with State Police Troop C in Tolland.

State Police say these 100 days are notoriously dangerous for drivers.

“We always see a rise in accidents, fatal accidents, at this time,” said Hill.

Hill added that alcohol and distracted driving are two big factors for the increase in deaths when combined with increased traffic for the summer months.

“The more traffic, the more accidents there are, unfortunately,” he said.

Drivers we talked to along the Interstate 95 corridor who headed home following the weekend said accidents are avoidable, but you need to be smart behind the wheel.

“Just drive well. There are a lot of reckless drivers out there, defensive driving is often the best way to get from point A to point B,” said Tim Karr.

Joyce Prizio, from Glastonbury, added, “I don’t go too fast, I think that’s the best way. I stay in the middle lane or on the right.”

And while all we talked to mentioned staying focused when asked about safety, some prefer extra caution during the busy months.

“Stay safe while I’m driving? Well, I stay home,” Alexander Tsopanakis said, laughing.

State Police added their normal reminders about staying safe as well, including never driving under the influence of any substance, and finding a designated driver in all situations. Also, avoid driving distracted and call 911 if you see an erratic driver on the road.