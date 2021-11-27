internet scams

State Police Warn of Uptick in Internet Scams

Connecticut State Police are warning people to be aware after seeing an uptick in online fraud cases.

Troop C says they've been overwhelmed by the increase in scams and they're warning residents not to send money to anyone you don't know, especially in the form of gift card for any reason.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

If you're directly impacted by a scammer, you should call your state or local police to notify them, authorities said.

Officials are advising people to warn others about the scams, too.

Local

Plymouth 35 mins ago

Injuries Reported in Plymouth Crash

north haven 1 hour ago

North Haven Students Hold Holiday Drive in Honor of Friend Who Died

"Check with the professionals before you give away your head-earned money this holiday season or ever," officials wrote in a statement.

This article tagged under:

internet scamsConnecticut State PoliceHoliday Seasononline fraud
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us