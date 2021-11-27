State Police Warn of Uptick in Internet Scams

Connecticut State Police are warning people to be aware after seeing an uptick in online fraud cases.

Troop C says they've been overwhelmed by the increase in scams and they're warning residents not to send money to anyone you don't know, especially in the form of gift card for any reason.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

If you're directly impacted by a scammer, you should call your state or local police to notify them, authorities said.

Officials are advising people to warn others about the scams, too.

"Check with the professionals before you give away your head-earned money this holiday season or ever," officials wrote in a statement.