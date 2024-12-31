State police warns drivers to be safe on the road this NYE

Connecticut State Police says when it comes to a safe New Year's Eve, it's about having a plan, knowing how you're getting home, and who's getting behind the wheel.

Officials urge you to have that all figured out before the celebration begins.

"I'm going to a friend's house and just hanging out with friends. Maybe going to a bar, not sure yet," said Yvonne Girard, of Enfield.

"We're going to First Night in Downtown Hartford," said Kailah King, of Hartford. "This is my first one with my baby girl, she's about to be one.

Wherever you're going and no matter how you're celebrating this New Year's Eve, state police is sending this message to drivers:

“It’s very important for everyone to get together and celebrate the new year with friends and family, but it’s very important and absolutely crucial that we do so responsibly," said Stg. Luke Davis. “Designating a driver, using a ride share program, staying in place for the evening, wherever it is that you may be."

There are many ways to celebrate responsibly, but unfortunately, not everyone does. According to AAA, New Year's Day is one of the deadliest days on U.S. roadways.

And Connecticut is looking back on one of the deadliest years on its roads.

"That's 314 total deaths on Connecticut roadways, and that's not just investigations led by state police, that's the entire state," said Davis.

He says the agency is seeing distracted, aggressive, and impaired driving on the roads. Some incidents are a combination of them all and Davis believes the pandemic has played a part.

With the state shut down, and massive open roadways, Davis says it created an opportunity for people to drive fast. CSP is seeing these behaviors continue and it's a problem they're trying to address.

“It’s really a matter of pressing upon the motoring public to be responsible behind the wheel and remember the fact that you’re not just responsible for yourself and your passengers, but the safety of everybody else on the roadway," said Davis.

A good reminder as we ring in 2025 and a point CSP is trying to drive home to help steer the state in a better direction.

Lawmakers say they'll also be prioritizing traffic safety in the new year by proposing stricter penalties and more policing.

We also know more troopers will be out on the road this time of year, keeping them safe for everyone.