State Police Will Be Out In Force New Year's Eve Weekend

State police will be conduction roving patrols through the New Year's holiday.

They expect Connecticut's highways to be busy through Sunday.

State police officials are asking drivers to be safe and smart while on the roads this weekend.

"Once again, I ask citizens of Connecticut to be our partners in public safety during this busy week and always,” said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police. “Please celebrate responsibly and plan ahead for a safe and sober ride after the confetti has fallen. Let’s work together to ring in a safe and healthy 2023.”

He asks drivers to drive the speed limit, wear seat belts, use signals, and keep cell phones put away while driving. Most importantly, Mellekas wants to make sure people don't get behind the wheel impaired by drugs or alcohol.

State police will be conducting a pair of DUI checkpoints this week.

The first is Thursday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the intersection of Whitney Avenue and the end of the Route 40 connector in Hamden.

The second will be Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Avenue Extension under the I-84 overpass in Danbury.