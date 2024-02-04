State police work to ID driver who fled scene of fatal crash in Hebron

Connecticut State Police are working to identify the pick-up truck driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Hebron on Sunday.

State police said 65-year-old Karen Taylor, of Mansfield Depot, was traveling eastbound on Kinney Road around midnight when she entered the intersection to make a left turn onto Millstream Road.

A pick-up truck that was traveling southbound on Millstream Road ignored a stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the left side of Taylor's vehicle, according to troopers.

Taylor died of her injuries. She was the only person in her vehicle.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said the driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene on foot and their identity is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.