State Raises Starting Pay for Lifeguards to $19 an Hour

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is looking to hire more lifeguards and they have raised the starting pay from $16 per hour to $19 per hour. They are also providing training.
The salary increase brings the hourly range to between $19 and $21.
Open Lifeguard Positions
DEEP said lifeguard positions are available at several inland and shoreline swimming areas, including:
- Black Rock State Park, Watertown
- Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
- Indian Well State Park, Shelton
- Sherwood Island State Park, Westport
- Silver Sands State Park, Milford
- Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
- You can find more openings online here.
In addition to the increased starting salary, DEEP said it is providing all training required to work as a lifeguard at the state park beaches and training time is paid.
To be eligible, lifeguards need to be at least 16 years old, while lifeguard supervisors must be at least 18.
Lifeguards must be strong swimmers and DEEP will hold a swim test for applicants on June 11 and 12. They are urging applicants to apply before the test on June 11.
Duties of a Lifeguard
The basic duties of a lifeguard are:
- to monitor activities in swimming areas and provide assistance to swimmers
- to caution swimmers about unsafe areas
- to maintain order in swimming areas
- to rescue swimmers in danger of drowning and administer first aid and/or CPR as required
- to participate in physical and rescue skills training
- to perform general maintenance tasks and other related duties as required.
What a Lifeguard Shift in CT Looks Like
- Hours of work are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., five days per week, for a total of 40 hours
- Most weekends and the July 4 holiday are mandatory
- The final deadline to apply is June 17
