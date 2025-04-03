State officials release video and 911 calls from Peter Manfredonia manhunt

Hours of bodycam footage, 911 calls and surveillance video taken during a former UConn student’s killing spree in 2020 have just been released to the public by the State of Connecticut.

It’s been almost two years since Peter Manfredonia was sentenced to two 55-year sentences for the murder of a Willington man, a Derby man and the kidnapping of a Derby woman in 2020.

The killings started on May 22, 2020, with multiple 911 calls out of Willington for help.

"Two very hurt men, they got attacked by a guy on a motorcycle," one Willington caller said.

"Both at the end of Mirtl Road, bleeding heavily," another Willington 911 caller said.

"Someone beating my neighbor with a bat, threatening me and my family, about to drive away on a red motorcycle," another Willington caller said.

Police body camera video shows the emergency response on Mirtl Road.

Investigators say Manfredonia was the one on the motorcycle and killed Ted Demers, a husband and father in Willington. A 86-year-old neighbor was seriously injured, too, after trying to stop the attack.

Two days later, on May 24, police video shows a Willington man tied up to a chair. He was held hostage by Manfredonia for 24 hours. During that time, Manfredonia stole the man's firearms and took off to Derby.

You can hear police and the homeowner interact in the newly released body camera footage.

"I’m so happy to see you guys," the homeowner said to police.

Then, a 911 call came through from Derby.

"Black Volkswagen, Peter Manfredonia, the guy that is wanted, is in the car and has her captive," a 911 caller in Derby said.

Police say Manfredonia murdered his childhood friend Nick Eisele and kidnapped his girlfriend, making her drive down to New Jersey.

Once the two arrived at a truck stop in New Jersey, the files released reveal that Manfredonia asked a random person at the stop named Kyle to call him an Uber.

Kyle agreed, unknowing of the situation. When Manfredonia left in the Uber, Kyle and Eisle’s girlfriend called 911.

"Said he needed an Uber, offered me money to call him an Uber, said he needs money for work, so I called him an Uber, he just got in the Uber, but he's armed," Kyle said on the 911 call.

"He showed up at my house this morning and shot my boyfriend, he put a gun to my head and made me drive here, " Eisele’s girlfriend, Shannon, said on the 911 call.

A days-long manhunt ensued, ending with Manfredonia arrested on May 27 in Maryland, and returning to Connecticut on June 12, 2020.

The state also released surveillance footage of Manfredonia being questioned by police once he was arrested.

"Do you want to tell us what happened in Willington?" police asked.

"Not without a lawyer," Manfredonia said.

In the released footage, Manfredonia is seen speaking with police for over an hour, opening up about his mental health and often saying he doesn’t remember the last few days, while he eats food.

"What’s the purpose of the movement away from Willington?" police asked.

"I didn’t have any goal," Manfredonia responded.

Manfredonia plead guilty and was sentenced in 2023.

After that sentencing, his attorney told us that Manfredonia was diagnosed with a mental health condition and it contributed to what happened.