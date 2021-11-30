State Rep. Caroline Simmons Resigns to Become Mayor of Stamford

Democratic State Rep. Caroline Simmons was elected mayor of Stamford earlier this month and has submitted a letter of resignation from her seat in the state General Assembly.

Simmons has served as a representative of the 144th district and her resignation goes into effect at midnight, Dec. 1.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime serving as State Representative and I look forward to continuing to partner with the state in my new role as Mayor of Stamford,” Simmons wrote in her letter to the Secretary of the State.

Simmons will be the first woman to serve as mayor of Stamford, the state's second-largest city.

She defeated former MLB manager and player Bobby Valentine in what ended up being a close mayoral race, which was decided by absentee ballots.

Simmons will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Stamford Government Center.