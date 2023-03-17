State Rep. Comey Removed from Committee, Leadership Assignments Following Hartford Crash

The Speaker of the House has removed State Rep. Robin Comey from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice after she was taken into custody following a crash in Hartford.

House Democrats said State Rep. Robin Comey was charged in relation to a crash that happened during the evening hours.

The Hartford police log says 55-year-old Robin Comey, of Branford, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Thursday at 389 Capitol Avenue and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Comey was elected in 2018 to represent the 102nd House District.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation and somebody could have been seriously injured, including Rep. Comey. I want to thank Hartford Police for their quick response,” Speaker of the House Matt Ritter said in a statement.

"My immediate reaction is to think about Rep. Comey’s next steps. I hope she focuses on her health and wellbeing and I know that her friends and colleagues will support her in any way we can,” Ritter added.

"In light of the seriousness of this situation, I am immediately removing Rep. Comey from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice," Ritter said.