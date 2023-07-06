State Rep. Maryam Khan discusses apparent attack following Eid service

State Representative Maryam Khan is responding after being assaulted following a service marking Eid al-Adha in downtown Hartford a week ago.

Thursday afternoon, Khan planned to speak on camera for the first time about the incident. On Wednesday, the representative shared a written statement.

"I experienced an attempted sexual assault and violent physical assault. I have sustained multiple physical injuries and it has taken an emotional toll on me and my family and children – who witnessed the attack and were in harm's way."

The Islamic prayer ceremony happened at the XL Center on the morning of June 28. While leaving the service, Khan was assaulted.

"I am immensely grateful to the courageous men who came to my aid and helped apprehend the attacker until the police arrived. Their courage and tenacity in those moments helped to save my life, the lives of my children and many other Muslim women and children that were still inside the XL Center. I am on a long journey of physical and emotional healing and I ask for your grace during this time," Khan said in a statement.

The state representative went on to say that she is concerned about the lack of security at one of the largest Muslim gatherings on the day of Eid in the capitol city.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the Hartford Police Department about these allegations, and they said they're actively investigating the incident.

"I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages to me of their unwavering support," Khan said.

The Muslim Coalition of Connecticut said they strongly condemn the physical and verbal assault Kahn endured.

"We call upon law enforcement authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of this crime and of the cowardly attacker who grievously harmed Representative Kahn in front of her children on the holiest day of Muslim holidays," the coalition said in a statement.

The coalition said they fully support Kahn and her family, and they vow to continuously support them and work for justice.

"We encourage our elected officials, police departments and the larger community to increase awareness and protection of the CT Muslim community as attacks and hate crimes against us as a religious minority have been steadily on the rise," the coalition said.

"We assert that violence, hate and lack of respect for basic human and civil rights have no place in our American society. We stand firmly for democratic values, dignity and respect for the rights of all human beings to live free from fear of attack based on any and all identities be they racial, ethnic, religious or gender. We express our solidarity with all marginalized and oppressed groups here and abroad," they continued.

Hartford police said that a 30-year-old man identified as Andrey Desmond, of New Britain, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Desmond was charged with unlawful restraint, assault, breach of peace, and interfering with police.