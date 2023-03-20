State Rep. Warns of Fake Donation Page for Family of Derby Kids Killed in NY Crash

State Representative Mary Welander is warning people to beware of a fake GoFundMe donation page that's been created in the name of five children killed in a crash in Westchester County, New York.

In a Facebook post, Welander said the webpage is posing as a fundraiser for the children's family, but isn't a legitimate site.

The site URL reads "gofundme.agency" and looks exactly like the GoFundMe that was actually created by the family.

Welander said the fake page is discouraging, and she's warning people not to fall victim to the scam. The state representative said she's reported the page.

Westchester County Police said 16-year-old Malik Smith was driving a Nissan Rogue on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, New York, around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle left the road, struck a boulder and a tree and caught on fire.

Westchester County officials said Smith; 17-year-old Anthony Billips Jr.; Zahnyiah Cross, a 12-year-old girl; Shawnell Cross, an 11-year-old girl; and Andrew Billips, an 8-year-old boy; were all killed in the crash. They said there were at least two sets of siblings in the vehicle.

For anyone who wishes to donate, you can visit the real fundraising webpage here. Nearly $48,000 has been raised thus far.