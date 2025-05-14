State reports drop in crime overall in new quarterly report; animal cruelty rises

Crime continues to drop in Connecticut, following a national trend, and the state has a new way of sharing data to be more transparent.

That’s according to the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Crime overall, according to the department, is down in a four quarter period in 2024, compared to the same timeframe in 2023. They break it down to three main categories: crime against persons, crime against property, and crime against society.

Crime against persons was down roughly 2.5 percent, property was down about 17 percent, and crime against society was down about 4.5 percent.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to DESPP, this quarterly report is how they plant to distribute this crime data hoping it will offer clarity and context for police departments and organizations around the state when there is a trend emerging.

One surfaced in this report already, animal cruelty, jumping about 38 percent in a year.

“There is my girl, come on, you know how to come out,” said Meriden Control Officer Sarah Bacon as she introduced us to one of their senior cats still in the shelter.

You ask them, and they’ll say a reported jump in animal cruelty cases shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“Unfortunately, it is not a surprise to me,” Bacon said.

She continued to say it's unfortunately reflected in other offices around the state. Many, taking to social media to show firsthand what they are dealing with.

“I think we want the public to notice the increase so we have been a lot more vocal on our social media pages,” said Bacon.

She points out, of course, in that rise, there are cases rooted in malice or ill intent for the animal. But, from her perspective, there are many cases of severe neglect, or abandonment, which she points out could be tied to mental health challenges, or affordability.

It’s a trend they are working to reverse.

“There is somewhere you can get some resources,” said Bacon.

She also points to the need for better affordable vet care, statewide, and affordable options for spay and neuter procedures. She made clear, animal control offices like hers aren’t bent on taking pets, but want to help those who need it so pets can stay in loving homes.

Trends like this one, are also now reflected in distributed state data.

“You get the raw numbers and the percent change,” Michael Mascari said pointing to the quarterly data report released Tuesday.

He oversees pulling the data together in a digestible format. He is the Chief Data Officer with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. This was the first of its kind report released by the department.

“We are still going to have that annual report, but now we will have quarterly data as well,” said Mascari.

He said the vision of the reports is to show close to real time trends so police departments or organizations can come together and act.

“They can make their decisions quicker and we don’t have to wait a year,” said Mascari.

He used animal cruelty as an example. Offering the data to somewhere like Meriden, who can better identify trends backed up statewide data, communicate with other offices, and best react for the community.

Back in Meriden, they are working already to reverse the increase. She asks people reach out to organizations that are willing to help if there is an affordability or education concern with your pet. She noted there are a lot of organizations that want to help, including animal control offices like hers.

It could prevent a wrong choice where law enforcement has to get involved.

“Everyone just needs a little help, and it’s okay,” said Bacon.