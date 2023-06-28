State representative allegedly assaulted outside of Muslim gathering in Hartford

A Connecticut elected official was allegedly assaulted in downtown Hartford on Wednesday, police said.

Rep. Maryam Khan was attacked outside of an Eid al-Adha prayer gathering being held at the XL Center, according to a statement from House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas.

Hartford police told NBC Connecticut that an arrest has been made in connection to the incident.

Officers were called to the area at about 11 a.m. after getting a report that a man had assaulted a woman. Police found the man being detained by civilian bystanders and he was later arrested.

During their investigation, police learned that 30-year-old Andrey Desmond, of New Britain, approached the elected official and made unwanted advances. Authorities said he tried to prevent Khan from leaving and assaulted her.

Desmond tried to flee and was chased by civilians, according to police. Khan suffered minor injuries and was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.

The Connecticut Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said Khan had attended the Eid al-Adha event, commonly known as "Eid," right before the apparent attack.

"It is especially painful that Rep. Khan was attacked on a holy night of peace and prayer. On a night she should be spending with her friends and family," Ritter and Rojas said in a statement.

The holiday is typically celebrated with prayers, small gifts for children, distribution of meat to the needy and social gatherings, according to CAIR.

"She's deeply in shock in terms of why this happened, how it happened. She has been injured. So she's recovering from her injuries," Chairperson of CT CAIR Farhan Memon said in an interview.

According to the organization, Kahn, her three children, her sister and a friend all witnessed the incident. CAIR said Desmond made "vulgar and obscene remarks...grabbed and hit her and threw her to the ground."

"She [Kahn] and her sister and her friend and daughter all wear hijab, which is the Muslim headscarf, indicated to the attacker that they were Muslim, and perhaps indicated to the attacker, that they were vulnerable to be assaulted," Memon told NBC Connecticut.

"I am shocked and disgusted by this news. Rep. Khan is a friend and I had lunch with her just yesterday. She is a brilliant school teacher and legislator and represents the very best of Connecticut," Sen. Matt Lesser said on Twitter.

Police said Desmond faces charges including third-degree assault, unlawful restraint, breach of peace and interfering with police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.