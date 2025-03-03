Groton

State representative suspended following DUI arrest in Groton

Photo of the Connecticut State Capitol
A state representative is facing a suspension after being arrested for driving under the influence in Groton over the weekend.

Groton police said they took State Rep. Aundré Bumgardner into custody on Sunday. He represents Groton and Stonington.

Overnight, Bumgardner released a statement saying in part:

"I take full responsibility for my actions and deeply regret this mistake. I am grateful that no one was harmed and that no accident occurred. I recognize the seriousness of this situation and am committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure it never happens again. To my family, friends, colleagues, and the residents of the 41st District, whom I am honored to serve, I sincerely apologize for my actions and the disappointment I have caused."

House Speaker Matt Ritter says Bumgardner is suspended from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice.

In a statement Ritter said in part:

"I have spoken with Aundré and he understands that he must take full responsibility and work every day to win back the trust of his constituents and colleagues. Aundré is a dedicated and compassionate young man and it is clear from talking to him that he is owning this very serious mistake."

