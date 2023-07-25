State revokes registration for owner of Danielson HVAC company after complaints

The Department of Consumer Protection has revoked the home improvement contractor registration of a Danielson man who they said was accused of performing unlicensed HVAC work that caused significant damage to consumers’ homes.

The department investigated Justin Lanno and his company, CT Heat Pros, and said he elected not to defend the case.

The allegations included improper or incomplete installations of heating and cooling units, new heating installations causing issues with existing cooling systems, piping water leaks, duct work that was undersized for the space, shoddy workmanship, instances of work where no permits were obtained, unreturned phone calls, missed appointments, and unanswered requests for refunds, according to the department.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators are continuing to follow up on complaints that were not included in this decision.

The Department of Consumer Protection said Lanno was never licensed to perform any occupational work, such as heating, piping, cooling, duct or sheet metal work.

The hearing officer issued an order revoking Lanno’s Home Improvement Contractor registration, assessing $74,625 in civil penalties and awarding $152,265.07 in restitution to the impacted customers.

The Department of Consumer Protection said it is working with consumers to obtain restitution and will help them submit applications to the Home Improvement Guaranty Fund.

In July 2021, the Department of Consumer Protection issued a call for additional complaints from consumers after receiving more than two dozen complaints against Lanno and his business and said they received more than 40 additional complaints.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Lanno and his lawyer but has not yet heard back.

What to do before hiring a business for any type of work on your home

The department said consumers should be aware that:

Every person doing the installation of the heating, piping, cooling, and ductwork must be licensed through DCP, after successfully passing their occupational licensing examination.

Home Improvement Contractors are not permitted to engage in any licensed trade work (plumbing, electrical, heating, etc.) without the proper license.

Consumers can request to see the licenses and apprenticeship cards of individuals performing licensed trade work at their home.

Consumers should review information about how to hire a home improvement contractor, including what to look for, understanding what should be in a contract, and if any permits may be necessary for the work to be completed.

How to file a complaint