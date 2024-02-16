State Senate Republicans have new caucus leader after Sen. Kevin Kelly steps down

State Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) apruptly stepped down as the leader of the Senate Republican Caucus on Friday.

He was replaced by first-term State Sen. Stephen Harding (R- Brookfield), according to a news release sent out by Senate Republicans.

Kelly has held the GOP Senate leader postion since 2020.

"I have been incredibly honored to serve as the leader of this caucus and will work collaboratively with Sen. Harding going forward,” Sen. Kelly said in the news release. "Sen. Harding is extremely knowledgeable and cares deeply about the people of Connecticut. He will be an excellent Senate Republican Leader.”

Before being elected to the Senate in 2022, Harding served four terms as a state representative serving the 107th House District.

“I am honored to have been chosen by our caucus to succeed Sen. Kelly as caucus leader. Sen. Kelly has served our caucus tirelessly for more than three years," Sen. Harding said in the release. "I thank Sen. Kelly for his leadership and look forward to the challenges ahead.”