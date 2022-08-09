State Suspends License of East Haven Pool Hall Where Fatal Shooting Occurred

The Department of Consumer Protection Tuesday suspended the liquor license of a bar and pool hall that was the scene of a fatal shooting over the weekend.

One person was killed and another was injured in the shooting at Bullseye Billiards & Bar on Main Street early Saturday morning.

The victim who was killed was identified as 26-year-old Julius Bolden-Lowe, of Southington.

Police say an argument that continued throughout the night escalated into gunfire.

The identity of the second victim has not been released, but that person was critically injured, according to the Department of Consumer Protection.

East Haven Police Chief Edward Lennon Jr. said the bar has seen a "pattern of incidents involving violent behavior," according to DCP.

“It is clear from repeated incidents that this premise is not operating in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of its customers, neighbors, and community," said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull.

The bar's license is suspended effective immediately. It will remain closed until further notice, according to DCP.