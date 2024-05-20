Investigation underway into allegations of ‘state testing irregularities' at Bristol school

An investigation is underway into allegations of “state testing irregularities” at Ivy Drive School in Bristol and the principal has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement on the school’s website.

The statement from Iris White, the acting superintendent of schools, and Shelby Pons, board chair for Bristol Public Schools, said the Bristol Public Schools were recently made aware of alleged state testing irregularities at the school.

“We take these allegations very seriously and have reported such allegations to the State Department of Education,” the statement says.

Officials said they will announce who will serve as interim principal during the investigation soon.

“Our administration intends to cooperate fully with any investigation conducted by the State or other outside entity it designates. In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and maintain student confidentiality, we cannot provide further information at this time. We wish to assure you, however, that the education and well-being of our students remains the district’s foremost concerns, and we will ensure that our students can continue to thrive,” the statement says.