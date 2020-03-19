State to Allow Restaurants to Offer Take-Out Alcohol

The Department of Consumer Protection is adjusting its rules to allow certain restaurants to sell alcohol as a take-out option.

All restaurants and bars in the state have been ordered to close dining rooms, though they are still allowed to serve take-out and delivery food.

The new rules, which go into effect at noon Friday, will allow specific types of liquor permit holders to offer alcohol with take-out orders. The person picking up the order must be of legal drinking age and cannot be intoxicated.

The alcohol must be served in sealed containers as received by the wholesaler, and orders must include food.

Specific details on what permissions are allowed for different permit holders are available here.

The Wine and Spirit Wholesalers of Connecticut (WSWC) have said the state is not currently considering any plans to close package stores.