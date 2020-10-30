State to Detail Additional Funding to Replace Norwalk Walk Bridge

State transportation officials are set to announce additional details behind a plan to replace the 124-year-old Walk Bridge in Norwalk, which is located on the busy Northeast rail corridor.

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to join Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giuletti to share details of a $79.7 million federal grant to help with replacing the bridge.

Periodically, the Walk Bridge will get stuck and need to be repaired, halting rail traffic.

The state has made repairs and put in place temporary fixes but officials have had their eye on replacing it for years.

“Now we're in a position where investments have been made to make that bridge operate in an automatic fashion, the way it's supposed to, while we're advancing the design for a complete replacement bridge,” said then-Department of Transportation Commissioner Jim Redeker in 2015.

The goal is to have the bridge move in an up-and-down manner instead of the way it swings now.