State to award funds for pilot program for on-demand ‘microtransit service' in several towns

The state Department of Transportation is awarding funding a pilot program to provide on-demand microtransit service in several communities.

The governor’s office said the funding will go to nine transit districts and municipalities to develop and pilot an on-demand microtransit service, or on-demand mode of transportation that uses a smartphone app or phone number to request and schedule a ride within designated service areas.

Municipalities and transit service providers to participate in pilot program:

“Microtransit is bringing additional transportation services to more people,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “With first and last mile connections, gaps in Connecticut’s extensive public transportation system will be closed. Whether it’s going to an appointment, grabbing a bite to eat, or meeting up with friends and family, microtransit service improves the quality of life for our residents.”

“The CTDOT Microtransit Pilot Program is integral to the continued modernization of our state’s robust public transportation system and makes Connecticut more accessible to more people,” Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said in a statement. “Thank you to Governor Lamont and the state legislature for supporting our efforts to provide transportation alternatives to communities currently unserved or underserved by public transportation.”

The governor’s office said the microtransit services will begin within six months of the award and the pilot program will last for two years with the possibility of two one-year extensions, based on performance and ridership.

The existing microtransit services in Connecticut include XtraMile (Estuary Transit District), Wheels 2U Norwalk and Wheels 2U Westport (Norwalk Transit District), and New London Smart Ride and Stonington HOP Service (Southeast Area Transit District).