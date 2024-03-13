State to call rebuttal witness after defense rests in trial of Trooper Brian North

The state is expected to a call a rebuttal witness in the trial of Connecticut State Police trooper Brian North on Wednesday.

This comes after the defense rested on Tuesday afternoon. The attorneys ended their case after calling two experts to testify about various factors surrounding police stops and use-of-force cases.

North has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane after a police pursuit that ended in West Haven on Jan. 15, 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Two experts with a background in law enforcement testified on Tuesday. One of the experts testified to the way the officers positioned themselves around the car Soulemane was in.

He said one of the factors that played a role in their level of response was the information they had at the time, which was that Soulemane was armed and was allegedly involved in a carjacking.

“The positioning of the officers makes sense to me from those considerations," said criminal justice assistant professor Paul Taylor.

The other expert on use-of-force testified that North did try to de-escalate the situation before firing his weapon. The expert said for de-escalation to work, there needs to be some level of compliance from the suspect.

North testified Friday that he fired several rounds at Soulemane after he saw he had a knife and believed the other troopers were in danger.

Closing arguments are expected to begin after the state calls their rebuttal witness.