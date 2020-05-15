State to Distribute 50,000 Infrared Thermometers

The state will be distributing 50,000 infrared thermometers to small businesses, nonprofits and places of worship.

The distribution, which continue while supplies last, is being launched as the state approaches May 20, the date phase one of reopening Connecticut begins.

“We’ve secured these infrared thermometers for our businesses, nonprofits, and places of worship because having adequate screening measures is an important step in keeping people safe,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

Many businesses and organizations have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses, nonprofits and places of worship that want to request equipment from the state’s supply of infrared thermometers should fill out a form online to indicate their request.

The governor’s office said the state has partnered with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association and its affiliate, CONNSTEP, to distribute the thermometers, which will be delivered to the cities and towns where the organizations are located.

The cities and towns will then contact the recipients to provide a time and location where they can pick up the thermometers.

To request a thermometer, fill out the forms online here.

Who Is Eligible