State to hold meeting on traffic pattern at Bishops Corner in West Hartford

The Connecticut Department of Transportation plans to reconfigure the traffic pattern at Bishops Corner in West Hartford and members of the public can get more information and give their feedback during a meeting on Thursday night.

The plan includes eliminating right-turn-only lanes and removing some of the traffic islands.

“There’s pedestrian bump-outs, so basically these little islands out in the middle of the street where people who are trying to cross from one side to the next are pretty vulnerable,” Josh Morgan, spokesman for the DOT, said.

The DOT estimates that the project will cost just over $5.5 million, 80 percent of which will be paid through federal funds. The other 20 percent would be state money.

Construction would begin in the summer of 2025.

A virtual public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. You must register to participate.

Get details here.

