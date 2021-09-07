State to Hold Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo at Dillon Stadium Today

The Connecticut Department of Labor is partnering with the Hartford Athletic to hold the first Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo at Dillon Stadium.

The event takes place today, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., at Dillon Stadium in Hartford.

More than 60 organizations are expected to participate. Those organizations "support a diverse workforce providing opportunities for veterans, people of color, women, and those with disabilities," according to an announcement on the expo website.

"Serving our veterans, diverse communities, and those who need us most is one of our most important jobs as a government and as neighbors," Gov. Ned Lamont said in part in a statement.

All registered attendees will also receive a free ticket to the Hartford Athletic Veterans and Military Appreciation Night match vs. Louisville City FC at 7 p.m. this evening.

The event will be free to attend though people planning to participate are encouraged to register online at https://www.hartfordathletic.com/expo.

Registration is still open for job seekers, but not required to attend the expo.

The list below of employers planning to attend comes from the event site: