State to host foreclosure prevention webinar

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority is putting together an event to help people avoid foreclosure.

It is hosting a webinar on Tuesday.

Staff tell us amid some economic uncertainty, there’s been an increase in calls from homeowners looking for help.

“So they're struggling. They are a few months behind on the mortgage. They're already deep in the foreclosure process. They don't know where to go, where to turn. So they'll definitely learn the resources and tools that are out there to help them through,” said Kelly Ryder, Connecticut Housing Finance Authority Special Programs senior programs officer.

People can find out more about that information during the foreclosure prevention webinar.

It’s Tuesday, June 24, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. You can register HERE.

