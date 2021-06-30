museums

State to Launch Program For Free Admission to Museums For Kids This Summer

Mystic Aquarium Mystic CT
Mystic Aquarium

Children in Connecticut will have a free pass to museums across the state this summer.

Gov. Ned Lamont will announce the launch of a program Wednesday to allow kids age 18 and under to receive free admission at museums during the summer months.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The governor first proposed the idea in April. His proposal utilizes $15 million from the state's federal COVID-19 pandemic stimulus funds to support participating museums.

Local

Waterbury 30 mins ago

Motorcyclist Dies After Hitting Vehicle in Waterbury

New Britain 2 hours ago

Police Search For Suspects After Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Britain

Getting kids to museums would also help with learning experiences for those who lost out on classroom instruction during the pandemic, according to Lamont.

He has scheduled a news conference to make the official announcement at 2:30 p.m. at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford.

This article tagged under:

museumsmystic aquarium
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us