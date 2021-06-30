State to Launch Program For Free Admission to Museums For Kids This Summer

Children in Connecticut will have a free pass to museums across the state this summer.

Gov. Ned Lamont will announce the launch of a program Wednesday to allow kids age 18 and under to receive free admission at museums during the summer months.

The governor first proposed the idea in April. His proposal utilizes $15 million from the state's federal COVID-19 pandemic stimulus funds to support participating museums.

Getting kids to museums would also help with learning experiences for those who lost out on classroom instruction during the pandemic, according to Lamont.

He has scheduled a news conference to make the official announcement at 2:30 p.m. at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford.