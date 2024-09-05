State to receive $3 million in ‘quick release' funds to help with recovery efforts after historic flooding

The state will receive $3 million from the federal government for immediate recovery efforts after the historic rain and flooding on Aug. 18, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration informed them that the state Department of Transportation will get $3 million in “quick release” funding from its Emergency Relief program to help with immediate recovery efforts, including for road repairs that have been underway.

The “quick release” funds are an initial installment of funds toward restoring essential transportation links, according to the governor’s office.

“This historic rain and flooding event has had a devastating impact on roads and bridges, as well as homes and small businesses,” Lamont said in a statement. “The quick support of federal emergency relief funds ensures that the rebuilding efforts on our roads will continue uninterrupted. I thank Secretary Buttigieg, Deputy Secretary Trottenberg, and the Biden-Harris administration for authorizing the quick release of emergency transportation funding for Connecticut. Our administration will continue pursuing additional federal emergency relief funds to help our communities rebuild, including for homeowners and businesses who have been impacted and need support.”

The governor’s office said they are continuing to assess damage to calculate whether the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration thresholds have been met that would enable the state to receive a federal major disaster declaration due to this storm.

If the declaration is approved, the state could receive federal funding to reimburse homeowners, businesses and state and local governments for some of the costs of rebuilding and repairing damage to eligible public and uninsured private property, according to the governor’s office.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said these funds are just a start.

“This $3 million from the Federal Highway Administration for immediate repair projects is a great start – but only a start. I will continue to fight for the significant federal funding that will be needed for rebuilding better after catastrophic flooding destroyed homes, businesses, roads, and bridges. I have visited towns that have suffered tens of millions of dollars in damage. I will continue fighting for a major disaster declaration that will unlock funds for homeowners and businesses to recover, as well as more for the towns. This funding is hopefully a down payment on what Connecticut needs and deserves,” he said in a statement.

Since the storms, the state Department of Transportation has reopened more than 25 roads.