State to Review Health Insurance Rate Increase Proposals

The state Department of Insurance has received rate proposals from nine health insurers for the individual and small group market and said they are, on average, higher than last year. The 13 filings cover around 206,000 people.

The proposed average individual rate request is a 20.4 percent increase, compared to 8.6 percent in 2022 and ranges from 8.6 percent to 25.2 percent, according to the department.

While the proposed average small group rate request is a 14.8 percent increase, compared to 12.9 percent in 2022 and ranges from 3.6 percent to 29.3 percent.

“The Connecticut Insurance Department has received 13 rate filings from nine health insurers for plans that will be offered on the individual and small group market, both on and off the state-sponsored exchange, Access Health CT. Working within the authority granted to this Department, we will closely examine these filings to make sure the requested rates are consistent with state law,” Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais said in a statement.

The department will hold an informational hearing on requested rate increases in early August.

Attorney General William Tong said Friday that he has sought a full public hearing before the state Department of Insurance to scrutinize the proposals.

“Healthcare costs and insurance premiums are already unaffordable for many Connecticut families, businesses and individuals, and these double-digit rate hikes demand rigorous scrutiny. The Department of Insurance has previously agreed to hold public rate hearings on any rate increase exceeding 10 percent, and that transparency is certainly needed now. We cannot simply allow insurers to assert costs and claims without our own independent analysis and review,” Tong said in a statement.