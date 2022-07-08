State to Review Health Insurance Rate Increase Proposals

The state Department of Insurance has received rate proposals from nine health insurers for the individual and small group market and said they are, on average, higher than last year. The 13 filings cover around 206,000 people.
The proposed average individual rate request is a 20.4 percent increase, compared to 8.6 percent in 2022 and ranges from 8.6 percent to 25.2 percent, according to the department.
While the proposed average small group rate request is a 14.8 percent increase, compared to 12.9 percent in 2022 and ranges from 3.6 percent to 29.3 percent.
“The Connecticut Insurance Department has received 13 rate filings from nine health insurers for plans that will be offered on the individual and small group market, both on and off the state-sponsored exchange, Access Health CT. Working within the authority granted to this Department, we will closely examine these filings to make sure the requested rates are consistent with state law,” Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais said in a statement.
The department will hold an informational hearing on requested rate increases in early August.
Attorney General William Tong said Friday that he has sought a full public hearing before the state Department of Insurance to scrutinize the proposals.
“Healthcare costs and insurance premiums are already unaffordable for many Connecticut families, businesses and individuals, and these double-digit rate hikes demand rigorous scrutiny. The Department of Insurance has previously agreed to hold public rate hearings on any rate increase exceeding 10 percent, and that transparency is certainly needed now. We cannot simply allow insurers to assert costs and claims without our own independent analysis and review,” Tong said in a statement.
Here is a look at the health insurance rate proposals:
- Aetna Life Insurance Company - 2023 Off Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Small Group
- On July 1, 2022, Aetna Life Insurance Co. submitted a rate filing for an increase of 14.1 percent for small group indemnity plans that provide major medical and prescription drug coverage for employers with 50 or fewer workers.
- Anthem Health Plans, Inc - 2023 On and Off Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Individual
- On July 1, 2022, Anthem Health Plans, Inc. filed a rate request for an average 8.6 percent increase on individual health plans marketed on and off the state's health insurance exchange.
- Anthem Health Plans, Inc - 2023 On and Off Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Small Group
- On July 1, 2022 Anthem Health Plans, Inc. filed a rate request for an average increase of 3.6 percent on small group health plans for employers with 50 or fewer workers.
- Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company - 2023 Off Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Small Group
- On July 1, 2022, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company filed a request to increase rates an average of 19.64 percent on small group policies marketed outside Access Health CT, the state-sponsored health insurance exchange.
- ConnectiCare Benefits, Inc. - 2023 On Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Individual
- On July 1, 2022, ConnectiCare Benefits, Inc. (CBI) filed a request to raise rates an average of 24.1 percent for individual health plans marketed through Access Health CT, the state's health insurance marketplace.
- ConnectiCare Benefits, Inc. - 2023 On Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Small Group
- On July 1, 2022, ConnectiCare Benefits, Inc. (CBI) filed a request to increase rates an average of 22.9 percent for small group plans marketed through Access Health CT, the state's health insurance marketplace.
- ConnectiCare Inc - 2023 Off Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Small Group
- On July 1, 2022, ConnectiCare, Inc. filed a request to increase rates an average of 24.5 percent on small group policies marketed outside Access Health CT, the state-sponsored health insurance exchange.
- ConnectiCare Inc - 2023 Off Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Individual
- On July 1, 2022, ConnectiCare, Inc. submitted a rate filing requesting an average increase of 23.6 percent on individual health plans or 'SOLO' products marketed outside of Access Health CT, the state sponsored health insurance exchange.
- ConnectiCare Insurance Company, Inc - 2023 Off Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Small Group
- On July 1, 2022, ConnectiCare Insurance Company, Inc. filed a request to increase rates an average of 29.3 percent on small group policies marketed outside Access Health CT, the state-sponsored health insurance exchange.
- ConnectiCare Insurance Company, Inc - 2023 On and Off Exchange
- Company Filing Type: Individual
- On July 1, 2022, ConnectiCare Insurance Company filed a request to raise rates an average of 25.2 percent for individual health plans marketed through Access Health CT, the state's health insurance marketplace.
- Oxford Health Insurance, Incorporated - 2023 Off Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Small Group
- On July 1, 2022 Oxford Health Insurance, Inc., filed a request to raise rates an average of 13.4 percent for health plans used by employers with 50 or fewer workers.
- Oxford Health Plans (CT), Inc - 2023 Off Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Small Group
- On July 1, 2022 Oxford Health Plans (CT), Inc., filed a request to raise rates an average of 15.7 percent for HMO health plans used by employers with 50 or fewer workers.
- UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company - 2023 Off Exchange Rates
- Company Filing Type: Small Group
- On July 1, 2022, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company requested an average rate increase of 13.9 percent for small group plans it is marketing outside of the state health insurance exchange.