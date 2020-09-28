Greater Bridgeport Transit Authority

State to Unveil Battery-Electric Buses in Bridgeport

Greater Bridgeport Transit Authority bus
Connecticut Department of Transportation

State officials will be in Bridgeport Monday morning to unveil the first battery-electric buses used to serve the public in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Transportation Deputy Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and other federal, state, and local officials will take part in a news conference at the Greater Bridgeport Transit bus garage at 11 a.m.

The state Department of Transportation’s e-Bus Initiative includes the purchase of five battery electric Greater Bridgeport Transit buses and 12 battery electric buses for the CTtransit New Haven and Stamford service areas, according to a news release on the DOT website.

