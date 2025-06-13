State treasurer and husband share passion for politics, community and family

Erick Russell and Chris Lyddy met back in 2011 and haven’t looked back since.

“We sat across from each other, made eye contact, we made introductions and from that day on we have been together,” State Senate Senior Advisor Chris Lyddy said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The two men remember coming out to their families and friends, feeling unsure of what the reaction would be.

“Both of our phones were blowing up with messages of love and support and care. It was pretty awesome. I hope everyone has that experience and I know that's not always the case, so I feel lucky,” Lyddy said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I think it's why it's so important we let other people know there is a community there to support you because not everyone has that loving family support," Erick Russell (D-State Treasurer) said.

Growing up, the two men kept their sexual orientation to themselves until they were ready.

Russell was born and raised in New Haven. His parents did not have many financial resources, but did have a lot of lived experience to share.

“Growing up in my parents' small convenience store, it's really where I learned so much about hard work and dedication but also about community, we were the community hub in many ways,” Russell said.

Russell became the first in his family to graduate college, earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Haven. He then attended the University of Connecticut School of Law.

“There were challenges being the first in your family to do it, I didn’t have the guidance directly, a lot of folks that were coming into college and law school had parents that had navigated the process,” Russell said.

The now 36-year-old is the first Black LGBTQ+ person to be out in American history to win an election for statewide office.

In his first term, Russell launched the first-in-the-nation Baby Bonds program, and his office oversees the Connecticut Higher Education Trust, which helps families save for college.

“I think I draw [from] my lived experience every day and try to bring this to this role as Treasurer,” he said. “College, higher education provides huge opportunities for individuals thinking of what they want to do professionally, but it has gotten more and more expensive for families.”

Russell’s partner grew up in Newtown and shares a love for public service. Lyddy served as a state representative and is currently the state senate senior advisor.

Together, through their roles, they have become advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Here in Connecticut and all across the country, our communities are still much very under attack, and I think it's sadly most directed at young people, at children, particularly trans youth," Russell said.

"Part of the importance of speaking up is that we also know we had people that paved the way for us to be and that we are standing on the shoulders of so many giants who came out and were advocates for our community when it was so much harder to do," he continued.

Lyddy said he wants to continue carrying the torch for the next generation, showing young people you can be respected at work and be your true self.

“Just by showing up and showing kids, they can be who they are and achieve what we have achieved, I think it is something we both take pride in and also consider a responsibility,” Lyddy said.

While they continue pounding the pavement in their social and political work, they also enjoy some time off.

The couple likes going out to eat and spending quality time with their dog Eleanor, and the village that supported them during their journey.

“We love to travel, love our family, love getting together with our nieces and nephews, we don’t have kids of our own, so they are our people,” Lyddy said.