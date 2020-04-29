Connecticut State Police

State Trooper, 3 Others Injured in Crash on I-91 in Hartford

A Connecticut State Police trooper and three others were injured after a crash in a construction zone on Interstate 91 south in Hartford on Tuesday night.

A trooper was parked in the left lane of a closed construction zone on I-91 south near the exit 27 off ramp around 9:30 p.m.

The state police vehicle had its emergency lights on and the left two lanes of the highway were closed with orange cones and warning signs, authorities said.

Two vehicles were parked in the left lane directly in front of the state police cruiser when another vehicle driving on the highway entered the closed construction zone. The vehicle hit the median divider then went along the Jersey barrier and hit the back of the police car and the rear end of a vehicle in front of it, according to state police.

The impact from the crash pushed the police cruiser into the back of the vehicle in front of it, which then caused a chain reaction. The trooper was extricated from his vehicle, police added.

All four drivers were transported to the hospital for various injuries.

The state trooper who was involved in the crash reported minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the state police cruiser was evaluated for a non-life threatening head injury, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and enforcement action is pending.

Connecticut has a "move over" law that requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency and highway maintenance vehicles.

