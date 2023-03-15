Connecticut State Police

State Trooper Arrested, Accused of Allowing Girlfriend to Access Confidential Information

connecticut state police generic

A state trooper is under arrest, accused of allowing his girlfriend access to a law enforcement computer system to gather information about a drug arrest involving the father of her child.

Trooper Mitchell Paz was arrested Wednesday.

According to the arrest affadavit, Paz gave access to his girlfriend, 32-year-old Amanda Marino, to the computer in his state police SUV to access information on the December 2022 drug arrest of Shawn Roka.

Roka and Marino share a child, police said.

Marino then shared the information with Roka, according to the affadavit.

The information included details which jeopardized the identity of a confidential informant who helped trigger the drug investigation into Roka, as well as the identities of state police detectives assigned to the case, according to investigators.

Paz is charged with two counts of third-degree computer crime and two counts of conspiracy to commit computer crime. He posted a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

He has been suspended with pay. A state police internal affairs investigation has also been initiated and a referral has been made to the state's Police Officer Standards and Training Council for possible decertification, police said.

Marino and Roka were both arrested on February 23. Marino is charged with two counts of third-degree computer crimes and one count of conspiracy to commit third-degree computer crime.

Roka is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit computer crime.

