vernon

State Trooper Arrested After Domestic Incident in Vernon

connecticut state police badge
Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut State Police trooper is suspended after getting arrested following a domestic incident in Vernon on Monday.

Vernon police were called to a home on Mark Circle around 6 p.m. after getting a report of an assault.

When police arrived, they said they found someone with a head injury. The person who was injured was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Jaime Solis, of Vernon, had assaulted the victim in front of a child and caused injuries to the victim. The child wasn't hurt.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Connecticut State Police said Solis has been a trooper since 2020 and was assigned to Troop D in Danielson.

Solis is facing charges including assault, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor. He was held in lieu of a $25,000 bond and he is due in court on Tuesday.

At this time, authorities said Solis' state police powers have been suspended and he has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. A CSP internal investigation is also underway.

Local

Department of Environmental Conservation Police 20 mins ago

Fox Rescued After Getting Head Stuck in Tire

connecticut schools 2 hours ago

State Leaders to Discuss Guidance for 2022-2023 School Year

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

vernonConnecticut State Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us