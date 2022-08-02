State Trooper Arrested After Domestic Incident in Vernon

A Connecticut State Police trooper is suspended after getting arrested following a domestic incident in Vernon on Monday.

Vernon police were called to a home on Mark Circle around 6 p.m. after getting a report of an assault.

When police arrived, they said they found someone with a head injury. The person who was injured was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Jaime Solis, of Vernon, had assaulted the victim in front of a child and caused injuries to the victim. The child wasn't hurt.

Connecticut State Police said Solis has been a trooper since 2020 and was assigned to Troop D in Danielson.

Solis is facing charges including assault, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor. He was held in lieu of a $25,000 bond and he is due in court on Tuesday.

At this time, authorities said Solis' state police powers have been suspended and he has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. A CSP internal investigation is also underway.