State Trooper Arrested and Placed on Leave

State Trooper Brian North was arrested Tuesday night in connection to the Mubarak Soulemane case, according to the family's attorney Mark Arons. However, state officials have not confirmed this information.

North has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said North turned himself into the Inspector General at State Police Barracks Troop I in Bethany.

State Trooper North shot and killed 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven on January 15, 2020, after what started as an investigation into a report of an armed carjacking in Norwalk.

North is on paid administrative leave, and his police powers have been suspended, pending criminal proceedings, according to Connecticut State Police.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the family's lawer Mark Arons and he gave the following statement:

"The family of Mubarak Soulemane is very happy that after over two years, Trooper Brian North, who murdered Mubarak in West Haven in January 2020, may be brought to justice. It's a long road ahead. But this is a good day."

Connecticut State Police have not released a statement or confirmed North's arrest is in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story.