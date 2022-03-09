Massachusetts State Trooper Killed in Crash to Be Laid to Rest Wednesday: WATCH LIVE

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed in a crash last week in Stoneham, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements began with visiting hours Tuesday, which included a law enforcement walk-by with hundreds of officers turning out in a show of support.

Massachusetts State Police estimated more than 1,200 first responders came out, some from as far as Missouri and Nebraska.

There was a strong show of support for Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci, killed in a crash last week, at her calling hours in Revere.

"It just gives us a feeling of comfort that we can all be together. But it's a profound sadness, it's a gut shot every time," retired Massachusetts State Police Detective Lt. Bill Powers said of the turnout.

A celebration of Bucci's life is being held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. Approximately 2,000 law enforcement officers are on hand.

The vocalist for the funeral service will be state police Lt. Kathryn Downey. Bucci's pallbearers are six troopers who were her classmates in the 85th Recruit Training Troop. They are the first all-female pallbearer contingent for a Massachusetts State Police line of duty funeral service.

Trooper Bucci’s classmates, a group of all female Troopers, are providing the profound honor of serving as her pallbearers. #Badge4440 pic.twitter.com/NVpX8utIBp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 9, 2022

Gov. Charlie Baker flew back to Massachusetts on Wednesday morning to attend Bucci's funeral. A Baker aide said the governor plans to head back to Utah on Wednesday afternoon for the remainder of his fmaily vacation, and weill then return to Massachusetts as scheduled this Friday.

Revere road closures for Trooper Bucci's funeral

The following road closures will be in place Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Bucci's services:

Revere Street between American Legion Highway and North Shore Road

Hutchinson Street between American Legion Highway and Revere Street

Breed Street between American Legion Highway and Revere Street

Temple Street to Revere Street

Tuttle Street between Revere Street and Breed Street

Stowers Street between Revere Street and Breed Street

Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci dreamed of being a police officer. She was killed late Thursday night when she was pulling over to help a driver in need.

More about Tamar Bucci

Bucci, 34, of Woburn, was killed in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 93 in Stoneham while trying to assist a disabled motor vehicle.

She had been a member of Massachusetts State Police for just under two years. Before joining state police, she worked in the security department at Encore Boston Harbor casino and also worked as a personal trainer.

She was a graduate of Andover High School and Middlesex Community College.

Bucci is survived by her parents, two sisters, a stepbrother and a stepsister.

She is the 22nd member of the Massachusetts State Police to die in the line of duty.

On Saturday, hundreds of law enforcement members and residents of the Commonwealth lined a procession route in what was a solemn and heartbreaking show of support for the fallen state trooper.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics from across the state lined the streets outside the medical examiner's office where the procession began as the body of the trooper's body was escorted from Boston to the Barile Funeral Home in Stoneham.