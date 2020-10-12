State Trooper Dives to Safety as Car Hits Cruiser: Police

A Connecticut state trooper dove to safety as a driver who police said was under the influence hit a cruiser in the shoulder of Route 9, where police had pulled over a wrong-way driver who was also suspected of being impaired, according to state police.

State police said they received several 911 calls shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle being driven northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 9 in the area of Berlin and Cromwell. The driver was heading directly toward a trooper and police were able to stop the vehicle in Berlin without any collisions or injuries, state police said.

Several troopers had closed the right lane and shoulder and the emergency lights on their cruisers were on when a second car drove into the right shoulder and rear-ended an unoccupied cruiser. One of the troopers jumped over a guardrail to avoid being hit and was not injured, state police said.

Police identified the wrong-way driver as Andrew Duffy, 55, of Cromwell. He was charged with driving under the influence and traveling the wrong way on a highway, state police said.

The other driver, Jamar Jones, 28, of New Haven, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and motor vehicle violations, state police said.

It was not clear if Duffy and Jones had lawyers who could respond to the allegations.