State Trooper Faces Additional Charges After Domestic Incident in Vernon

A Connecticut State Police trooper is facing more charges after getting arrested following a domestic incident in Vernon this week.

Vernon Police were called to a home on Mark Circle around 6 p.m. Monday after getting a report of an assault.

When police arrived, they said they found someone with a head injury. The person who was injured was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Jaime Solis, of Vernon, had assaulted the victim in front of a child and caused injuries to the victim. The child wasn't hurt.

Connecticut State Police said Solis has been a trooper since 2020 and was assigned to Troop D in Danielson. He's since been suspended.

Solis is facing charges including assault, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor. He was held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Police announced more charges Wednesday, including new disorderly conduct charges, assault and risk of injury to a minor. Solis also faces threatening charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

At this time, authorities said Solis' state police powers have been suspended and he has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. A state police internal investigation is also underway.

"We have been made aware of the second arrest of Jaime Solis by Vernon Police Department. Solis’ police powers remain suspended, and he remains on administrative duties pending the active investigations," state police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-872-9126.