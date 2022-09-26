State Trooper Injured After Getting Hit By Wrong-Way Driver on I-84 West in Southbury

A state trooper was injured after he was hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 west in Southbury over the weekend.

State police said Trooper Ryan Lopez was traveling on I-84 west near exit 15 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way.

Both the trooper and the driver of the vehicle going the wrong-way on the highway were transported to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to investigators.

Authorities said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, identified as a 34-year-old man from Meriden, only had a learner's permit.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was arrested and is facing charges including driving the wrong way, operating a vehicle without a license, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and reckless endangerment. He posted bond and is due in court on October 5.