State Trooper Injured After Getting Hit By Wrong-Way Driver on I-84 West in Southbury

A state trooper was injured after he was hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 west in Southbury over the weekend.
State police said Trooper Ryan Lopez was traveling on I-84 west near exit 15 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way.
Both the trooper and the driver of the vehicle going the wrong-way on the highway were transported to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to investigators.
Authorities said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, identified as a 34-year-old man from Meriden, only had a learner's permit.
He was arrested and is facing charges including driving the wrong way, operating a vehicle without a license, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and reckless endangerment. He posted bond and is due in court on October 5.