State Trooper Injured in Crash With Driver Who Backed Up on I-95 in Stratford: PD

A state trooper was injured when a driver was backing up on Interstate 95 in Stratford early Monday morning and the other driver left the scene, according to state police.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on I-95 South.

State police said the state trooper was going south, near exit 32 in of Stratford, responding to a crash, and the driver of a Nissan Cube was reversing, heading north in the southbound right shoulder.

The state trooper was trying to merge into the right shoulder and the two vehicles collided, according to state police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the Nissan left the scene and he was stopped around a quarter mile away.

The state trooper complained of back, neck and shoulder pain and he was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

The other driver was not injured and was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in second degree, operating a motor vehicle without a license, unsafe backing and failure to insure a private motor vehicle.

He was issued a $10,000 bond and taken to the Bridgeport Correctional Center.