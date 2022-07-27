Brookfield

State Trooper Suspended in Connection With Brookfield Crash

A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been suspended as authorities investigate an accident in Brookfield.

State police said that Sgt. Catherine Koeppel's police powers have been suspending pending the outcome of the crash investigation.

The crash happened on July 24 in the area of Route 7 and Route 202. Koeppel was traveling north on Route 7 when she allegedly rear-ended another car.

Both the police cruiser Koeppel was driving and the other car involved had to be towed.

No one was injured and the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop A.

