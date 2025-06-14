State trooper hospitalized after cruiser struck on I-91 in Meriden

A state trooper was taken to the hospital after their police cruiser was struck on Interstate 91 in Meriden early Saturday morning.

State police said they responded to I-91 North in the area of exit 16 at about 1:10 a.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said the cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The other car stayed at the scene, and both vehicles were towed.

Authorities said the person at fault was issued an infraction for failure to slow down/move over for an emergency vehicle.