State trooper hospitalized after cruiser struck on I-91 in Meriden

A state trooper was taken to the hospital after their police cruiser was struck on Interstate 91 in Meriden early Saturday morning.

State police said they responded to I-91 North in the area of exit 16 at about 1:10 a.m.

Police said the cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The other car stayed at the scene, and both vehicles were towed.

Authorities said the person at fault was issued an infraction for failure to slow down/move over for an emergency vehicle.

