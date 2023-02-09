State Trooper Was Struck on Route 15 in Hamden Wednesday

A state trooper was struck on Route 15 in Hamden when a driver lost control on the icy road early Wednesday morning and struck another vehicle that struck the trooper’s cruiser, according to state police.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the southbound side of Route 15, near the exit 60 off-ramp.

State police said the state police vehicle was in the right shoulder, responding to another crash, and the emergency lights were on.

The driver of a Buick Century in the left lane lost control because of icy conditions and hit a barrier, then hit the driver’s side of the Hyundai, causing the driver to lose control and hit the back of the state police vehicle, state police said.

The state trooper was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical attention.

The two other drivers refused medical attention at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the Buick was cited for traveling too fast for the conditions.