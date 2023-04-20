State Troopers Demonstrate TSA K9s Detecting Danger at Bradley Airport

Most days, Trooper First Class Michael Falana and his K9 partner Kato can be found at Bradley International Airport canvassing the parking garage and airport security checkpoint.

“We are able to screen passengers as they walk by,” Trooper First Class Michael Falana said.

The pair is screening passengers and their luggage for any potentially explosive materials.

Since 9/11, state troopers and TSA K9s have been assigned the job.

“We are able to respond 24 hours, seven days a week,” Trooper First Class John Wilson said.

“It's just a different aspect of a patrol trooper's life," Trooper First Class Joao Dos Santos said.

On Thursday, we got an inside look at their expertise. For the demonstration, a backpack provided by state troopers containing materials used in their K9 explosives training was used to walk past Kato.

His behavior immediately changed, and he alerts Falana to follow the backpack.

“The dogs pick up on what we call a wake. So, an order wake, so, the dog will get into a person's wake, start screening them and then decide whether there is an explosive item that he needs to alert the handler,” Falana said.

The K9s also look out for unattended items. The test backpack was then placed near a kiosk, where TSA K9 Riley walked over immediately. The dog sniffed the bag several times and then sat down.

“If it is static the dogs will alert, meaning they will smell and they will sit and basically that will tell the handler there is an explosive that is not moving,” Falana said.

State police say once a potential explosive is found, the bomb squad and airport authorities are notified immediately.