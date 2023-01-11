State Troopers Look for Thieves Seen Stealing Liquor From Norfolk Package Store

Connecticut State Police Troop B is looking for your help finding thieves accused of stealing liquor from a store in Norfolk early Wednesday morning.

The robbers were caught on surveillance camera at the Mountain Spirit Liquor Store on John J. Curtiss Road at about 4:45 a.m.

Responding officers said the thieves appear to have stolen several bottles of liquor. They were gone when police got to the scene.

Troopers are also looking for whoever stole liquor at a store in North Canaan early Tuesday morning.

Troop B said they responded to The Cordial Shop on Railroad Street at about 2:40 a.m. Responding officers saw damage to the front door and several bottles of liquor were taken.

It's unknown whether or not the two thefts are connected. Both thefts are under investigation.

Anyone with information about either of these robberies is asked to contact troopers at 860-626-1820. All calls will remain confidential.