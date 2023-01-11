Norfolk

State Troopers Look for Thieves Seen Stealing Liquor From Norfolk Package Store

Connecticut State Police Troop B

Connecticut State Police Troop B is looking for your help finding thieves accused of stealing liquor from a store in Norfolk early Wednesday morning.

The robbers were caught on surveillance camera at the Mountain Spirit Liquor Store on John J. Curtiss Road at about 4:45 a.m.

Responding officers said the thieves appear to have stolen several bottles of liquor. They were gone when police got to the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Troopers are also looking for whoever stole liquor at a store in North Canaan early Tuesday morning.

Troop B said they responded to The Cordial Shop on Railroad Street at about 2:40 a.m. Responding officers saw damage to the front door and several bottles of liquor were taken.

Local

Coventry 1 hour ago

Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bank in Coventry

Simsbury 2 hours ago

Simsbury Police Find Body of Missing Man

It's unknown whether or not the two thefts are connected. Both thefts are under investigation.

Anyone with information about either of these robberies is asked to contact troopers at 860-626-1820. All calls will remain confidential.

This article tagged under:

NorfolkConnecticut State PolicetheftNorth Canaan
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us