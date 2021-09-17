State Troopers Seek Witnesses After Fatal Route 66 Accident in Windham

A person has died after a single-car accident on Route 66 in Windham Thursday afternoon, and state police are asking for the public's help to find out what may have caused the crash.

Officers were sent to the area of Scott Road on Route 66 just before 3:30 p.m after reports of a serious accident.

When state troopers got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Fernandez Salgado seriously injured. Salgado was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the car Salagado was driving was traveling westbound on Route 66 when it veered left for unknown reasons, crossed over to the eastbound travel lane and collided with a tree.

There were no other cars involved in this collision, investigators added.

A Tweet from state police Friday morning said Route 66 is closed at Scott Road for a motor vehicle accident investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone witnesses are being asked to call Troop K at 860-465-5400.