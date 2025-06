A driver hit a state trooper’s vehicle on Interstate 84 in Waterbury on Sunday night and both drivers were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to state police.

They said a driver hit a state trooper on I-84 West near exit 23 around 10:44 p.m.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and an investigation is underway.