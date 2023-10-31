State universities waive application fees for Connecticut high school seniors

Several state universities are waiving application fees for high school seniors attending school in Connecticut next month.

Western CT State University said high school seniors in the state can apply for free during the entire month of November.

The university said they are waiving fees as a part of their ongoing commitment to make quality education attainable for everyone. For more information on how to apply, click here.

Southern CT State University is offering free application submissions to seniors applying for the 2024 academic year. If you submit an application between Nov. 1 and 15, your application fee will be waived.

"We understand the financial challenges that many students and families face during the college application process. By removing the application fee, we aim to ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to access the exceptional education, resources and community that Southern has to offer," Interim President Dwayne Smith said.

There is typically a $50 fee for students applying to Southern. Click here for more information.

A Central CT State University spokesperson said they will be waving all application fees in the month of November, too. Click here for information on how to apply.