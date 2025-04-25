State urges you to check your measles vaccination status. Here's how

The state Department of Public Health is urging all residents to check on their measles vaccination status as cases continue to rise nationally.

They said the the CDC has been notified of 800 U.S. cases across 24 states so far in 2025, compared to 285 cases in all of last year.

There have been no cases of measles in Connecticut, but there have been cases this year in Rhode Island, Vermont, New York State and New York City.

Most of the cases were in people who are unvaccinated or of unknown vaccination status.

"Measles is a highly contagious, highly dangerous disease that is also entirely preventable with the MMR vaccine," Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement.

The department said community vaccine coverage of 95% or greater is needed to establish “herd immunity,” and Connecticut has a high vaccination rate, with 97.7% of kindergarten students up to date with the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine during the 2023–24 school year.

You can check school immunization survey data here.

Where there are measles outbreaks

Measles outbreaks have been reported in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Ohio, Montana, Michigan and Indiana and the CT Department of Public Health is urging residents to ensure they are adequately protected if they are travelling to areas with active outbreaks.

Who should get the vaccine

According to Connecticut public health officials, it is recommended that a dose of the MMR vaccine be given to infants 6 to 11 months old who will be travelling internationally or to areas in the United States with active measles transmission.

The dose should be given at least two weeks prior to travel.

Some adults who received their MMR vaccines between 1963 and 1967 may have received a different version of the measles vaccine that was less effective. Anyone vaccinated during that time period who is unsure of what vaccine they received should talk to their primary care provider about whether they are protected, according to Connecticut health officials.

How to tell if you are protected

Two doses of MMR vaccine given at least 28 days apart is 97% effective at preventing measles infection, according to the state Department of Public Health.

They said most children routinely receive two doses, one at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at 4 to 6 years.

Infants 6 to 11 months of age who receive an MMR dose prior to travel should still receive the recommended two doses of MMR vaccine on the routine schedule.

The recommendation for a second dose didn’t begin until the 1990s, so some adults might only have had a single dose.

The state Department of Public Health said certain groups, such as college students, healthcare workers, international travelers and those at high risk for measles complications, should receive two doses.

They said adults born before 1957 are generally considered immune due to past measles exposure.

How to check your vaccination status

You can learn how to get you or your child’s vaccine record online at ct.gov/getmyvaccinerecord.

Older vaccine records and those for newer Connecticut residents might not be in that system, so you can learn more here on how to find your records.

The Department of Health said some people should not receive the MMR vaccine, such as those who are allergic, pregnant, or immunocompromised, and residents should work with their primary care provider to determine whether they are eligible to be vaccinated.

Where to get the MMR vaccine

Adults can contact their primary care provider, community health center, local health department, or visit EasyVax.com or Vaccines.gov to find a local pharmacy that will administer the vaccine.

The state said all children 18 and younger are eligible to receive MMR vaccine through the Connecticut Vaccine Program.

Anyone with questions regarding the Connecticut Vaccine Program can call 860-509-7929 or email dph.immunizations@ct.gov.

Symptoms of measles

It can take up to 21 days for symptoms to begin after exposure.

Symptoms typically begin with a fever, cough, runny nose, and redness or swelling of the eyes that can last for two to four days prior to rash onset.

Anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed and gets sick with a rash and high fever should contact their healthcare provider or other healthcare facility before seeking care.